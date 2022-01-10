Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Gap Up to $30.50

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.50, but opened at $31.31. Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $29.65, with a volume of 6,543 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.67.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $550,060.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Seggern Christopher Von acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 100.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 25,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 411,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

