Xion Finance (XGT) Price Tops $0.0376 on Exchanges

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Xion Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. Xion Finance has a total market capitalization of $374,181.18 and $3,692.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded 19% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00056790 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00081281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,072.60 or 0.07349423 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,687.78 or 0.99713999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00067284 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Xion Finance Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,950,480 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

