XMON Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.83 Million (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last seven days, XMON has traded up 75.2% against the US dollar. XMON has a total market capitalization of $86.57 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMON coin can currently be bought for approximately $57,908.31 or 1.38052382 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00058814 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00086565 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.56 or 0.07498964 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00072242 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,948.09 or 1.00003494 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003228 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

