Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xperi Corp. is a product and technology licensing company which manufactures semiconductors and related products. Its technologies and intellectual property are deployed, in areas such as premium audio, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. Xperi Corporation, formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation, is headquartered in San Jose, CA. “

Separately, BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.71. Xperi has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.69.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $219.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.84 million. Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xperi will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Xperi by 61.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 308,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 117,945 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Xperi by 17.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,427,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,740,000 after acquiring an additional 207,312 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Xperi by 32.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 395,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 97,699 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xperi by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 857,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,068,000 after acquiring an additional 24,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Xperi by 2,142.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

