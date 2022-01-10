Xponance Inc. Has $520,000 Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 98.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,702,000 after buying an additional 40,771 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 261.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 18.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after buying an additional 13,466 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICUI opened at $229.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.51. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.39 and a 12 month high of $282.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.99.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.50. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $336.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $278,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

