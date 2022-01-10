Xponance Inc. Sells 127 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LANC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1,143.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 124.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 9.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 57.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LANC shares. Benchmark started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, Director Alan F. Harris acquired 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.37 per share, for a total transaction of $499,602.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LANC stock opened at $170.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.23. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $145.79 and a 12 month high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $392.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.80 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 9.00%. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.91%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

