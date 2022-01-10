Xponance Inc. Sells 434 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCCO opened at $64.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day moving average is $61.51. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 98.04%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCCO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.93.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

