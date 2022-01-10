Xponance Inc. Trims Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEB. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $476,386.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $184,223.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,979 shares of company stock valued at $772,842 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $23.71 on Monday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.44%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

