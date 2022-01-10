Xponance Inc. Trims Stock Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Flowserve by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 23,275 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLS stock opened at $31.64 on Monday. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.11.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

