Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Price Target Increased to GBX 560 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 540 ($7.28) to GBX 560 ($7.55) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of AUY opened at GBX 289 ($3.89) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of GBX 280 ($3.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 444.80 ($5.99). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 304.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 306.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.06%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

