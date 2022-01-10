Ycash Tops 24 Hour Volume of $27,093.00 (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000709 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and $27,093.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.45 or 0.00337143 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00128316 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00083325 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006299 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000212 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,990,962 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

