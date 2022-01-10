Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. AstroNova posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AstroNova.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). AstroNova had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51. The company has a market cap of $96.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALOT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 110,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in AstroNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. 48.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

