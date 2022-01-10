Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $434.60 Million

Brokerages predict that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will post $434.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $431.69 million and the highest is $439.70 million. CDK Global reported sales of $406.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CDK Global.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.05 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 119.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ CDK traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $42.40. 552,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day moving average is $43.74. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 7.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,595,000 after buying an additional 72,382 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 53,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 19,681 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDK Global (CDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.