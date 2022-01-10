Zacks: Analysts Anticipate i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. i3 Verticals posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $67.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.41 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IIIV shares. TheStreet cut i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

In other news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $318,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 53,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $996,951.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in i3 Verticals in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 177.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 111.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 21.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $23.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

