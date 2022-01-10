Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Liberty Oilfield Services posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $653.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LBRT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.89. The company had a trading volume of 28,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,133. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.78.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CFO Michael Stock sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $1,567,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $608,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,769,795 shares of company stock worth $112,807,614. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 16.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 29.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 18,285 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 170.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,662,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

