Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) to post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.18). Mustang Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.71). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other Mustang Bio news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Mustang Bio by 34.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 34.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBIO traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.55. 16,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,617. Mustang Bio has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mustang Bio (MBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.