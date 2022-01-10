Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) to post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.18). Mustang Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.71). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other Mustang Bio news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Mustang Bio by 34.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 34.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBIO traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.55. 16,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,617. Mustang Bio has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

