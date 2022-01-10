Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Will Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will report $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. PACCAR reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PACCAR.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in PACCAR by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,480. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PACCAR (PCAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.