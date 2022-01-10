Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $187.87 Million

Brokerages expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to report $187.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $189.40 million and the lowest is $186.32 million. Paylocity posted sales of $146.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year sales of $817.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $817.48 million to $819.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $995.35 million, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Paylocity’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Paylocity from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.16.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total transaction of $35,653,763.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,932 shares of company stock worth $41,718,669. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded down $6.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.39. 179,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,895. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $154.26 and a 1 year high of $314.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.63 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.73.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

