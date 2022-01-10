Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to Post $0.43 EPS

Analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.39. VICI Properties posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The company had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.

VICI Properties stock opened at $28.55 on Monday. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In related news, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,718 shares of company stock valued at $477,311 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,319,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,457,000 after purchasing an additional 921,218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,056,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081,293 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 24.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,431,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372,190 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 25.5% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997,634 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,247,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,209 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

