Zacks: Analysts Expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Post $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will announce earnings per share of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.83. Axcelis Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

ACLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $394,106.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $207,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock worth $964,956. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

ACLS opened at $68.67 on Monday. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $77.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.84.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

