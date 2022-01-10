Zacks: Analysts Expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) to report sales of $60.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.60 million. Marathon Digital posted sales of $2.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,191.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full-year sales of $150.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.80 million to $151.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $810.40 million, with estimates ranging from $661.50 million to $959.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MARA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $26.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.76 and a beta of 4.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average of $39.53. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $83.45.

In other news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

