Zacks: Analysts Expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. McAfee reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MCFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McAfee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McAfee has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

In other news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 814,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $17,679,451.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 545,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $11,840,981.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCFE. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of McAfee by 64,071.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 76.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,809 shares during the period. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee during the third quarter worth $36,482,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 713.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,295 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 12,793.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,458,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

MCFE stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of -0.15. McAfee has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $32.83.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

