Zacks: Analysts Expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) will announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.25. NETSTREIT reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NETSTREIT.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 0.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $916.13 million, a P/E ratio of 136.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.58. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $26.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 470.59%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,850,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,450,000 after buying an additional 2,677,940 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 39,367 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 123,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 40,575 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 938,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after buying an additional 152,039 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETSTREIT (NTST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.