Zacks: Analysts Expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

One Stop Systems stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.56. 553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,980. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $85.12 million, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29.

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in One Stop Systems by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in One Stop Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 998,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 488,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 108,773 shares during the period. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

