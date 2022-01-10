Zacks: Analysts Expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) to report sales of $55.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.37 million and the highest is $56.18 million. Phreesia posted sales of $41.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year sales of $211.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $210.59 million to $211.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $263.15 million, with estimates ranging from $259.96 million to $265.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Phreesia.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on PHR. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.

In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,499 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $112,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $379,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,714 shares of company stock worth $1,495,876. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Phreesia by 2.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 20.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PHR traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,268. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $81.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average of $62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phreesia (PHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.