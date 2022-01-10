Zacks: Analysts Expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.74 Million

Equities analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to report sales of $146.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $141.50 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $143.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $567.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $562.20 million to $570.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $701.09 million, with estimates ranging from $650.40 million to $741.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $148.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 14.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 140,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 47,229 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 50,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,061,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,688,000 after buying an additional 88,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105,313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,812 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 15,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

SUPN traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.79. The stock had a trading volume of 423,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,221. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.16. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $34.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

