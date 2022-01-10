Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.25 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) will report $58.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.50 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $57.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $213.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $210.70 million to $216.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $283.05 million, with estimates ranging from $250.60 million to $315.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ANI Pharmaceuticals.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.30 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANIP shares. TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $624.75 million, a PE ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 1.21. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $60.23.

In related news, Director Thomas Haughey bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Thoma bought 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.47 per share, with a total value of $49,815.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,191 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

