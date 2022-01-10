Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.57 Million

Brokerages forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will report sales of $170.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $172.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $169.13 million. Bank of Hawaii reported sales of $164.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year sales of $670.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $668.85 million to $672.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $676.49 million, with estimates ranging from $674.38 million to $678.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.

BOH traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $90.56. 7,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,980. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.74. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $75.68 and a twelve month high of $99.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 48.61%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $223,090.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 70.8% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,639,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

