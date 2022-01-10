Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.20). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($1.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, Dawson James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ BCLI opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $8.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,412,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 82,374 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 144.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 34,075 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 15.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

