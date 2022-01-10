Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will announce $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Century Communities posted sales of $987.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year sales of $4.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Century Communities.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.20.

NYSE:CCS traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.49. 390,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $86.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Century Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 30.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 195.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.