Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $720.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will report $720.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $701.45 million to $735.20 million. Werner Enterprises posted sales of $620.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.90.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $46.00 on Monday. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $49.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average is $45.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

In other news, Director Scott C. Arves bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,714,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,616,000 after buying an additional 1,963,705 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,618,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,218,000 after buying an additional 55,287 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,973,000 after buying an additional 586,098 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,600,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,253,000 after acquiring an additional 236,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,807,000 after acquiring an additional 36,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

