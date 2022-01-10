Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). Lightspeed POS also posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.44 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.96.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

