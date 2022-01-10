Zacks: Brokerages Expect Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) to Announce -$0.60 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) will report ($0.60) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.68). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($3.64). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Relay Therapeutics.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 306.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. The business had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RLAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of RLAY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 36,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,220. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.67. Relay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $1,024,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $796,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,555 shares of company stock valued at $2,069,601 over the last 90 days. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLAY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,362,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,548 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 42.2% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,755,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 17.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,768,000 after purchasing an additional 812,282 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $14,290,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 50.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,587,000 after purchasing an additional 357,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relay Therapeutics (RLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.