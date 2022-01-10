Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America and internationally. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SNCY. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.38.

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $28.12 on Thursday. Sun Country Airlines has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.64.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $28,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,450,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $233,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,003,678 shares of company stock valued at $281,586,342.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,376,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,255,000 after acquiring an additional 40,274 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 13.3% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,299,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,659,000 after buying an additional 387,042 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 171.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,898,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 170.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,257,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,549,000 after acquiring an additional 546,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

