Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases as well as building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company’s product pipeline includes SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist for genomically defined subsets of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and relapsed high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor for acute leukemia which is in preclinical stage. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SYRS. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $3.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market cap of $216.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.81. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $15.49.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.65% and a negative net margin of 434.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 97.8% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 16,650 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,076,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 950,240 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 891.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 257,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 231,972 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 12,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 133,440 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

