Zacks Investment Research Lowers PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potlatch Corporation is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with the acres of timberland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Mississippi. Potlatch, a certified forest practices leader, is committed to providing superior returns to stockholders through long-term stewardship of its forest resources. The company also conducts a land sales and development business and operates wood products manufacturing facilities through its taxable REIT subsidiary. “

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson raised PotlatchDeltic from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.33.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $56.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.22. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.20. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 331.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 86,516 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at about $8,466,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 161.0% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 52,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 32,574 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PotlatchDeltic (PCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.