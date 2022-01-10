Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SBRA. Truist Financial raised Sabra Health Care REIT to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $14.31 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -545.45%.

In related news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,868,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,403,000 after buying an additional 1,003,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,079,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,641,000 after buying an additional 637,071 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,688,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,138,000 after acquiring an additional 285,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,269,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,568,000 after purchasing an additional 288,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

