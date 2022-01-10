Zebi Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,088.00 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Zebi Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zebi Token has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $571,028.05 and $4,088.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zebi Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00056301 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00081259 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,018.90 or 0.07284480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,334.04 or 0.99737268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00066944 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003072 BTC.

About Zebi Token

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,120,600,249 coins and its circulating supply is 885,518,071 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

Zebi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.