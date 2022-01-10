Zigcoin (ZIG) Trading 45.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Zigcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0828 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zigcoin has traded 45.5% lower against the dollar. Zigcoin has a market capitalization of $34.90 million and $597,415.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00066798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005616 BTC.

Zigcoin Coin Profile

Zigcoin (CRYPTO:ZIG) is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Zigcoin Coin Trading

