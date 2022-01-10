ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the November 30th total of 3,360,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $55.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.01. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.20 by $2.96. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 269.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 37.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 18.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.51%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZIM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.