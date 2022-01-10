Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Downgraded to Neutral at Mizuho

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) was downgraded by Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Argus downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.43.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH opened at $128.15 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $116.60 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 521.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.