Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ZS. increased their price target on Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Zscaler from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zscaler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $362.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $364.85.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $261.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.68. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of -120.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total value of $697,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,200,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,267 shares of company stock valued at $27,706,892. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 49.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Zscaler by 48.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 300.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

