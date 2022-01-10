Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.66% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink raised Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Zymeworks stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $59.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 60.71% and a negative net margin of 936.34%. The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the third quarter worth about $980,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at about $407,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 14.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 369,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after buying an additional 46,739 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at about $17,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

