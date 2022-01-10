Zynga Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 345,912 call options on the company. This is an increase of 692% compared to the average daily volume of 43,675 call options.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,186 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $68,435.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,822 shares of company stock valued at $745,224 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 169.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 715,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 449,696 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Zynga during the second quarter worth approximately $5,163,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zynga by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,250,000 after buying an additional 2,305,446 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Zynga by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,270,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,022,000 after buying an additional 164,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zynga by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,801,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,084,000 after buying an additional 635,683 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZNGA traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 327,701,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,002,398. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05. Zynga has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.78 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. Zynga’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.