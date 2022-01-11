-$0.08 EPS Expected for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Cronos Group posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

CRON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

Cronos Group stock opened at $3.96 on Thursday. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 366.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.