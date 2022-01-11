$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sterling Check.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $169.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.68 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Shares of STER stock traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $21.54. The stock had a trading volume of 12,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,174. Sterling Check has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Check (STER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.