$0.18 EPS Expected for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.36. Alkermes posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alkermes.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.63.

Shares of ALKS traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.21. The company had a trading volume of 51,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,857. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.99. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter worth $2,208,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 14.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter worth about $1,144,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 772,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter worth about $18,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkermes (ALKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.