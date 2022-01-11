-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Wolfspeed posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wolfspeed.
WOLF has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.
About Wolfspeed
Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.
