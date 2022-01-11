$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Clarus posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.13 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.73%.

CLAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

CLAR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.80. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,414. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.35. Clarus has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $917.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

In other Clarus news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 2,905.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 266.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

