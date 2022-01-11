$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.37. Bridgewater Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWB. B. Riley decreased their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 278.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,001,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,039,000 after buying an additional 46,539 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.4% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 207,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 27,776 shares in the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $18.18. 408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,168. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $510.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

